Environment

Fiji expects 3,000 for Pre-COP summit

Climate ministers and global delegations expected in Nadi as preparations continue with Australia and Tuvalu

Monday 31 August 2026 | 13:00

Updated 01 September 2026 | 14:44 FJT

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya outside Parliament on August 19, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Fiji is expecting to host about 3,000 people at the Pre-COP meeting in Nadi next month, says Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Ms Tabuya said the large number of participants would include government delegations, civil society representatives and development partners from around the world.

She said preparations were well underway in collaboration with Australia and Tuvalu.

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“In terms of the special component leaders' event in Tuvalu, we've had some confirmations of some global leaders coming, represented from the Caribbean and Europe. We are still awaiting some confirmation from leaders in Asia, especially we are hoping for the Prime Minister of Japan to attend, but it's subject to some commitments she has on the ground.

“We have also had some confirmations from climate ministers from across the world to attend the Pre-COP event in Fiji,” she said.

Ms Tabuya, who is part of the Government delegation attending the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau, said the meeting would provide an opportunity for leaders to draft a declaration to present at the Pre-COP.

She said the region's priorities remained clear: keeping global temperatures within 1.5 degrees, pushing for more accessible climate finance for the region and protecting the Pacific Ocean.

Ms Tabuya also called on people to have faith in the work of their governments as they represent their people and seek to urgently address and minimise the impacts of climate change.

The Pre-COP is scheduled for October 5 to 8, with a special leaders' component in Tuvalu.

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