We have a tendency to easily trust people of the same faith.

They are often welcomed with open arms and accommodated. The fact that they are ‘doing the work of God’ supersedes the safety and security of one’s own family. Any question or suspicion are thrown out the door. The young rape victim who boldly shares her story said the man who raped her called himself a ‘church planter’. He was seen by those in the community as a ‘good man’. He took advantage of a young, naive and vulnerable school student. She is more than two months pregnant, and her life will never be the same again.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains sensitive material about alleged sexual violence involving a school student. It is published in the public interest to highlight the importance of protecting children and young people from sexual abuse. The survivor’s identity and other identifying details have been withheld to protect her privacy. The allegations reported are based on accounts provided by the survivor and her family and have not been presented as findings of a court.