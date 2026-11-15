Vuli urges Nadroga to sharpen their game

Despite securing a 28-20 victory at Narauyaba Sports Ground in Rakiraki, Nadroga have identified areas they must address before their next assignment.

The Stallions have added the Farebrother Trophy to their cabinet alongside the Skipper Cup this season, strengthening their position among the leading unions in the provincial competition.

Centre Sefanaia Vuli said the team needed to work on a lot of areas after receiving three yellow cards and one red card during the match.

“We’ll have to work on our kicking and our discipline as well,” Vuli said.

“Our target was to win both trophies in the provincial competition, but the battle is far from over as we have our next assignment against Tailevu.”

Fullback Sefanaia Tokaduadua, lock Timoci Nakalevu and prop Leveni Tokamato were shown yellow cards, while replacement winger Ulaiasi Vanavana was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Ra winger Viliame Rokovucago in the air.

Ra veteran halfback Peni Matawalu also received a yellow card for a late tackle on Nadroga first five-eighth Maika Waqavanua.

Nadroga missed four conversions, while Ra failed to convert two tries.

Vuli said the team had remained determined despite playing away from home against a committed Ra side.

Nadroga took a 10-5 lead into half-time, with their experience and composure helping them maintain their advantage.

“We were told by the coaches to remain grounded and progress forward regardless of our opponent’s size and strength,” he said.

“We needed to be dominant and not lose confidence right to the 80th minute, even though it was their home ground.”

Vuli said the team had also had to cope with the absence of several key players who were with the Fijian Latui and Fijian Drua for off-season commitments.

Other players were in camp with the Police team preparing for the Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge.

“Our unity and faith were our strengths. A few of our forwards had to play in the backline, and a few of our backs had to play in new positions as well,” he said.

He thanked Nadroga supporters who travelled to Rakiraki to back the team.

Vuli was named Man of the Match for his strong carries and defensive effort.

“I dedicate this win to my family, especially my wife and kids,” he said.

“It’s the first time for most of us to play in a Farebrother Challenge match, and we’re thankful to both provinces for their support in making it an entertaining game of rugby.”







