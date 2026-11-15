Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Rugby

Vuli urges Nadroga to sharpen their game

Nadroga missed four conversions, while Ra failed to convert two tries.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 09:30

Save
Action between Ra and Nadroga at Narauyaba Sports ground, Rakiraki, in November 14, 2026.

Action between Ra and Nadroga at Narauyaba Sports ground, Rakiraki, in November 14, 2026.

Photo: Leon Lord

Despite securing a 28-20 victory at Narauyaba Sports Ground in Rakiraki, Nadroga have identified areas they must address before their next assignment.

The Stallions have added the Farebrother Trophy to their cabinet alongside the Skipper Cup this season, strengthening their position among the leading unions in the provincial competition.

Centre Sefanaia Vuli said the team needed to work on a lot of areas after receiving three yellow cards and one red card during the match.

Related stories

“We’ll have to work on our kicking and our discipline as well,” Vuli said.

“Our target was to win both trophies in the provincial competition, but the battle is far from over as we have our next assignment against Tailevu.”

Fullback Sefanaia Tokaduadua, lock Timoci Nakalevu and prop Leveni Tokamato were shown yellow cards, while replacement winger Ulaiasi Vanavana was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Ra winger Viliame Rokovucago in the air.

Ra veteran halfback Peni Matawalu also received a yellow card for a late tackle on Nadroga first five-eighth Maika Waqavanua.

Nadroga missed four conversions, while Ra failed to convert two tries.

Vuli said the team had remained determined despite playing away from home against a committed Ra side.

Nadroga took a 10-5 lead into half-time, with their experience and composure helping them maintain their advantage.

“We were told by the coaches to remain grounded and progress forward regardless of our opponent’s size and strength,” he said.

“We needed to be dominant and not lose confidence right to the 80th minute, even though it was their home ground.”

Vuli said the team had also had to cope with the absence of several key players who were with the Fijian Latui and Fijian Drua for off-season commitments.

Other players were in camp with the Police team preparing for the Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge.

“Our unity and faith were our strengths. A few of our forwards had to play in the backline, and a few of our backs had to play in new positions as well,” he said.

He thanked Nadroga supporters who travelled to Rakiraki to back the team.

Vuli was named Man of the Match for his strong carries and defensive effort.

“I dedicate this win to my family, especially my wife and kids,” he said.

“It’s the first time for most of us to play in a Farebrother Challenge match, and we’re thankful to both provinces for their support in making it an entertaining game of rugby.”



Explore more on these topics

FijiRugbyINKK Farebrother Challenge

Most popular

Tropical Depression 02F has intensified into Tropical Cyclone Xavier over the Northern Cook Islands, with the Fiji Meteorological Service monitoring the system’s development and movement.
Weather

Tropical Cyclone Xavier forms over Northern Cook Islands

Fiji Airports chief executive officer Mesake Nawari.
Business

SPX founding CEO reflects on exchange’s 30-year journey

2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug Free Awareness program march in Labasa on November 15, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand.
Nation

Tui Macuata urges drug advocacy at every event

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf
Football

School benefits from FIFA assistance

Overseas teams at the 2025 Fijian Cup comeptition.
Netball

Netball, rugby 10s join 2026 Fijian Cup

Inia Tafolo, Naduri Pirates' right hitter, smashes the ball towards the opposition during the inter-club championship on November 12, 2026.
Volleyball

Volleyball clubs vie for title

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica during the opening of the Fiji Tech Summit 2026 at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola on November 12, 2026.
Technology

Starlink connects more than 100 Fiji villages

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica
Technology

National ID legislation expected in Parliament

Middle White Coat Samuela Tule.
Career

Fijian student sets sights on transforming agriculture back home