More than $20,000 raised by villagers to protect Kadavu Koro from rising sea levels has failed to stop seawater from flooding the community, forcing residents to consider relocation as climate impacts worsen.

The village, located in the district of Naceva, is grappling with contaminated water sources, coastal erosion and the loss of land that families have occupied for generations.

Village headman Avisai Vusoniceva said seawater was increasingly encroaching on the village, affecting daily life and threatening homes.

"Some of the houses have been eroded away by sea water, it's very sad to see this is happening," Mr Vusoniceva said.

He said the constant intrusion of seawater had contaminated water supplies and accelerated soil erosion, leaving residents increasingly vulnerable.

The community raised more than $20,000 to construct a seawall in an effort to protect the village.

However, the structure has proved ineffective, with seawater continuing to enter the settlement during high tides and rough weather.





The coastline has moved dangerouslyclose to homes in the village, leaving residentsatrisk as continuous soil erosion threatensto wash away their properties. Photo: Rariqi Turner





For 63-year-old Tamarisi Suguta, the effects of climate change are no longer a distant threat but a daily reality.

"It's not easy life in our village because of climate change," she said.

Ms Suguta said access to clean drinking water remained one of the village's biggest challenges.

"Some kids died way before because of contamination of water," she claimed.

The flooding has also disrupted movement within the community, with seawater at times cutting off access routes and forcing residents to travel by boat to visit neighbouring homes.

With the seawall no longer providing adequate protection, village leaders and residents have begun discussions on relocating the community to higher ground.

But that option presents its own challenges.

Mr Vusoniceva said the proposed relocation site was located on steep mountain slopes, making construction difficult and potentially dangerous.

"It's gonna be risky for us to build houses there," he said.