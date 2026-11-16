Ra target stronger 2027 campaign

The Ra side is already looking ahead to next year’s Skipper Cup season following their 20-28 defeat to Nadroga in last Saturday’s Farebrother Trophy challenge.

Former Fiji Drua player and Ra halfback Peni Matawalu said it was a tough assignment against the Skipper Cup champions.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the strength and power. It was a tough and a good game with our opponent Nadroga,” Matawalu said.

“Despite not getting the results that we wanted and not defending our title, I would like to thank the boys for giving their best of their abilities to fight for the Farebrother challenge and not forgetting Nadroga for giving us a good game.”

Matawalu said Ra had learned valuable lessons from their two Farebrother matches and would use them to prepare for next season.

“We will learn a lot and will try regrouping and move forward towards next year's season,” he said.

“Our goal for next season is to start well with a positive and right mindset.

“We believe it will also bring us a lot of new challenges for next year. We will need to step up with our preparations and rebuild the momentum ahead.”

He said a number of mistakes had cost Ra against Nadroga.

“We gave away a lot of penalties due to our discipline because of high tackles. Those are the areas that we believe that caused our downfall,” Matawalu said.

“With this kind of simple errors and mistakes, we cannot afford to do it at the Skipper Cup next year. We will try to review it on our whiteboard ahead of off season and preseason before will kick start our Skipper campaign.”

Matawalu also acknowledged the fans and supporters for their continued backing.

Ra rugby captain and flyhalf Rusiate Ramotiqa shared similar sentiments.

“We are so thankful to our fans who have supported this team at the grounds and those watching us on TV,” Ramotiqa said.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, with a lot of sacrifices. We didn’t have any sponsors, and most of the villagers fed and took care of us.

“These villagers used what they had to support us, and we had a part to play in thanking them through our performances.”

Ramotiqa said the team had six weeks to prepare before the Skipper Cup season began in February next year.

“Our target is to remain in the Skipper Cup competition next year,” he said.

“Our long-term plan is to try to qualify for the Skipper Cup quarterfinals and eventually challenge for the Skipper Cup trophy.”

He said the team had the potential to become more consistent and establish itself as a prominent rugby union alongside its counterparts.



