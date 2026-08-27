Nation

$100k fine proposed for falsely labelling kava as Fijian

New Bill targets companies misrepresenting origin of yaqona exports

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 13:00

kava

Companies caught falsely labelling yaqona (kava) as Fijian-grown for export could face fines of up to $100,000 under a Bill designed to protect Fiji’s kava trade overseas.

The Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026, currently before Parliament, creates a new offence for anyone who “falsely represents any yaqona or yaqona product as originating from Fiji”.

Individuals convicted could face a fine of up to $10,000 or two years’ imprisonment, while companies could be fined up to $100,000.

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In the Bill’s explanatory note, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the false labelling of exported kava had become a growing concern for the Government.

“There is also a concern on the false representation of yaqona that is exported for commercial purposes which should be prohibited by law,” Mr Turaga said.

He said yaqona now trailed only dalo and ginger among Fiji’s top agricultural earners.

The Bill also creates a new licensing system for anyone wanting to import or export yaqona, administered by the Fiji Yaqona Council.

Exporters must meet biosecurity, food safety, customs and quarantine requirements before a licence is granted.

The council could suspend or cancel licences for non-compliance.

Mr Turaga said the reform matched a regional push, noting that the “Regional Strategy for yaqona is for the yaqona producing countries in the Pacific to have a yaqona management legislation”.

The Bill must first go through a parliamentary standing committee before any law takes effect.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

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