Baby caught in family’s fire ordeal

For 53 years, Karim Mohammed called his house in Wairabetia, Lautoka, home.

It was where he was born, raised his family and spent decades working hard as a sugarcane farmer to improve his family's living conditions.

Today, the 54-year-old father of five is facing one of the most devastating moments of his life, living in a tin shed after a fire destroyed his three-bedroom home and other properties last Saturday.

The blaze, which broke out around midday, left the family facing estimated losses of between $450,000 and $500,000.

Everything they had worked for over the years was reduced to ashes, including household belongings, farming tools, machinery and school materials.

For Mr Mohammed, the loss goes beyond the destruction of a house. It represents more than five decades of memories, sacrifice and hard work invested in building a home for his family.

The fire is believed to have started in a nearby field before spreading rapidly towards the family's property.

However, the National Fire Authority (NFA) has yet to confirm the cause of the blaze or the official cost of the damage.

Strong winds and thick smoke reportedly fuelled the fire, leaving the family with little time to react as the flames engulfed the property.





Three-week-old grandson caught in fire emergency

Amid the chaos, the family's immediate priority was saving lives.

Mr Mohammed's three-week-old grandson and two daughters were inside the house when the fire broke out, forcing the family to focus on getting them to safety.

He said strong winds and thick smoke made the situation even more dangerous, while the rapidly spreading flames prevented them from rescuing their belongings.

Mr Mohammed said he discouraged his two daughters from attempting to retrieve items from the burning house, urging them to prioritise their safety.

The family's ordeal was compounded when the newborn had to be hospitalised after experiencing breathing difficulties believed to have been caused by smoke inhalation.

With the fire spreading quickly, there was little opportunity to save household possessions, farming equipment or other valuable items accumulated over the years.

The priority was ensuring that all family members escaped the burning house safely.





Decades of hard work lost in hours

Mr Mohammed has lived in the house for 53 years, having been born there before gradually extending and improving the property with money earned through sugarcane farming.

Over the years, the home grew alongside his family, reflecting the sacrifices he made through his work to provide a better future for his children and grandchildren.

The destruction has dealt a heavy emotional blow to the family, wiping out decades of effort in a matter of hours.

The fire reportedly destroyed three properties, leaving the family facing substantial financial losses and an uncertain future.

For a farmer whose livelihood depends on years of physical labour and careful financial management, rebuilding will be a major challenge.

At 54, Mr Mohammed now faces the difficult task of starting over while trying to restore stability for his family.





Family awaits assistance to rebuild

The family is taking shelter in a tin shed as they await assistance and the necessary clearance to begin rebuilding their home.

With household items and essential possessions destroyed, they face the challenge of meeting their immediate needs while planning for the future.

Despite the devastating setback, Mr Mohammed remains determined to rebuild.

His priority is to restore a safe home for his family and provide his children and grandchildren with the stability they need after the traumatic experience.

However, rebuilding a three-bedroom house and replacing the family's lost belongings, tools and machinery will require substantial resources.

The family is hoping for assistance to help them recover from the disaster and begin putting their lives back together.

For Mr Mohammed, the road ahead will be difficult. After spending more than five decades in the same home, he must now find a way to rebuild what took years of hard work to achieve.

The fire has left his family without the home they knew, but he remains determined to work towards a new beginning.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continue.