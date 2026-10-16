Caretaker Govt could save $40m, says indigenous activists

A joint submission by two iTaukei activist groups proposes a caretaker government of up to 15 ministers after the December 9 referendum.

Stand With Nawaikula Advocacy president Niko Nawaikula and Lavetia na Vanua chairman Ratu Apenisa Kalakalo Sere Loki say the proposal could save about $40 million in election costs.

The joint submission also calls for changes to constitutional immunity, iTaukei land ownership and group rights.

They made the proposal to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill at Namosi Provincial Hall in Navua this morning.

Mr Nawaikula estimated that an election under the 2013 Constitution in February would cost about $40 million.

He said a second election under the new Constitution, about two years later, would cost another $40 million.

“Why are we still living under a constitution we just voted out?” he asked.

He said the caretaker government should prepare Fiji for an election under the new Constitution within one or two years.

Budget documents from the Fijian Elections Office show an allocation of $58,057,984 for 2026-2027. This includes $14.82 million for Election Day expenses and $20 million for a possible referendum.

The President is expected to issue the referendum writ on November 9. The general election must be held by February 6, 2027.

Mr Nawaikula also asked the committee to: