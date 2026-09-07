Save the Children Fiji is calling for urgent national action to end sexual violence against children and strengthen child protection systems.

The call follows concerns raised by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran about the prevalence of rape and sexual violence against children in Fiji.

Save the Children Fiji said the situation should be treated as a national crisis requiring coordinated action from Government, law enforcement, the justice sector and communities.

“The awareness alone was no longer enough and Fiji needed stronger measures focused on prevention, protection, justice and accountability,” Save the Children Fiji said.

The organisation said child protection should begin before abuse occurs, with children receiving age-appropriate information about personal safety, their rights and where they can seek help.

It also called on parents, caregivers, schools, churches, sporting organisations and community groups to strengthen safeguarding systems and reporting mechanisms.

Save the Children Fiji urged men and boys to play a greater role in preventing violence against children by challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours.

It said children who experience sexual violence must have timely access to protection, healthcare, psychosocial support and child-friendly justice processes.

The organisation also called for effective investigations and accountability for perpetrators, stressing that family relationships, social standing, cultural practices or positions of authority should never be reasons to conceal abuse.

Save the Children Fiji said Fiji had taken steps to strengthen its child protection legislative framework, but those commitments needed to be backed by resources, trained frontline personnel, stronger reporting systems and coordinated services.

The organisation urged members of the public to report suspected or known abuse and said children who disclose abuse should be listened to, believed and protected.

“The National Child Helpline can be contacted on 1325, while Fiji Police can be reached on 917 in emergencies,” Save the Children Fiji said.

The organisation said Fiji could not allow current statistics on sexual violence against children to become an accepted reality.