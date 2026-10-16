Opposing views on whether Fiji should be a Christian or secular state emerged during a public consultation in Navua yesterday, with two speakers calling for a Christian State and another arguing that the country should remain secular.

Former Member of Parliament Mitieli Bulanauca and Serua Provincial Council chairman Tevita Boseiwaqa called for Fiji to be declared a Christian State.

Former National Federation Party (NFP) assistant general secretary Bimal Chaudhry said Fiji must remain a secular state.

They spoke during the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill’s consultation in Navua.

Christian State

“I propose Christian State,” Mr Bulanauca said.

He called for Fiji’s laws to be based on the Ten Commandments, which he summarised as “love God, love your neighbour and love your enemies”.

Mr Boseiwaqa said his position was not a formal submission on behalf of the Serua Provincial Council. He supported the proposal because, he said, “it’s historical”.

He added that Fiji’s Constitution would still respect the religious liberty of people of other faiths.





Former Member of Parliament Mitieli Bulanauca.





Secular state

Mr Chaudhry said Fiji should remain a secular state, with the Constitution protecting everyone’s right to practise their religion and culture.

“The State should remain separate from the religion,” he said.

He called for every government to be required to maintain policies that protect the religion, culture, heritage and arts of all communities.

What the Bill says

The Bill lists “Christianity and family values” as its first founding value, while stating that all religions are treated equally.

The 2013 Constitution defines Fiji as a secular state.