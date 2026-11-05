PFP proposed candidate questions child protection clause

People First Party (PFP) proposed candidate for Labasa, Mohammed Khan, says an overhaul of the education sector is needed to address student behaviour, including truancy and hostility towards teachers.

Mr Khan, a former school principal and former senior education officer, said some students skipped classes because they disliked a particular subject or teacher.

“There are certain students who dislike the subject and if a teacher comes very hard on those students, they don't like that particular teacher,” he claimed.

“These students go and hide in the school washroom for those particular 40-minute classes. It is happening in every school.”

Mr Khan called for the removal of punitive measures proposed under Chapter Two, Clause 40 of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which relates to the fundamental rights and protection of children.

“If this punitive measure is implemented, I don't know what kind of degree of punishment will come, we will be heading towards chaos in managing student behaviour and disciplinary issues,” he said.

He said teachers sometimes became targets of hostility from students who disliked them or the subjects they taught.

Mr Khan said this mindset needed to change and believed the PFP could address the problem.

He said the proposed clause should be researched and understood at school level before it was drafted or passed for implementation.

“A time will come when teachers who want to discipline students will be met with students targeting teachers to either harm or abuse them,” he said.

Mr Khan added that Clause 40 should ensure protection for both teachers and students and help reduce disciplinary issues.