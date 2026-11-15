Six civil society organisations say new election rules could require journalists, academics, political parties and community groups to seek approval before holding election-related interviews, forums and debates.

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Fiji Council of Social Services, Transparency and Integrity Fiji, Social Empowerment and Education Program and femLINKpacific issued a joint statement on Friday condemning the Electoral Commission’s Campaigns and Foreign Funding Rules 2026.

The groups said the rules classify election-related debates, interviews, meetings, forums and publications as campaigns “regardless of whether or not the purpose of the activity is to influence the voting at an election”.

They said a newspaper that received foreign assistance for journalism training could need approval before interviewing a political leader. A civil society leader asked to comment urgently on ballot tampering could also have to wait up to seven days for permission, they said.

The campaign period began on May 25, 2026, and could run until February 2027. The groups said restrictions that once covered about 45 days could now extend beyond eight months.

They also said the rules exclude judicial review of the Commission’s final decision. The groups called the definition “legally questionable” and said it could exceed the Commission’s powers.

“Freedom of expression is not a privilege that the Supervisor of Elections may grant or withhold. It is a constitutional right,” the groups said.

The Multinational Observer Group raised concerns about section 115 of the Electoral Act 2014 after the 2014, 2018 and 2022 elections.

The six groups urged the Commission to withdraw the Rules and the Government to repeal or amend section 115.

Electoral Commission response

Commission chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili said at a press conference on Friday that the rules did not ban foreign-funded groups from campaigning.

“The amendments do not impose a blanket prohibition,” he said.

He said groups without foreign funding faced no limits.

“There’s no restriction on what you do. You just fill in the form,” Justice Ratuvili said. “We’re not going to be policing the actual content of the programme.”

However, he said Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa could reject an application if she considered the activity not neutral, biased or misleading.

The Commission said the rules cover debates, public forums, panel discussions and interviews. Ms Mataiciwa must decide on applications within seven days. A group can seek a review within three days, and the Commission must decide within a further three days.

Justice Ratuvili said the Commission could adjust the rules if they led to “unintended restrictions”.