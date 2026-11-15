Fiji, UK discuss closer military chaplaincy ties

The Fiji and British armies have discussed opportunities to strengthen professional engagement between their chaplaincy services.

The talks took place during a courtesy call by the British Army’s Chaplain General on RFMF Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Sapenafa Motufaga at the RFMF Strategic Headquarters in Berkley Crescent, Suva, last Friday.

The visit focused on military chaplaincy and pastoral care, and further strengthened the longstanding defence relationship between Fiji and the United Kingdom.