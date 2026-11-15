Tropical Cyclone Xavier forms over Northern Cook Islands

Tropical Depression 02F has intensified into Tropical Cyclone Xavier over the Northern Cook Islands, with the Fiji Meteorological Service monitoring the system’s development and movement.

The cyclone was officially named at 9pm on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The Fiji Meteorological Service, as the World Meteorological Organization’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre in Nadi, said it would continue to monitor the system and provide updates as new information became available.

Although the cyclone is currently over the Northern Cook Islands, the public is urged to stay weather-aware and follow official updates from the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The service also advised the public not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media. Updates, advisories and bulletins are available at www.met.gov.fj.