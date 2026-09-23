Constitution review heard from 1% of Fijians, report reveals

Only 3,873 people took part in face-to-face consultations for the new Constitution, while 1,220 submissions were received — figures critics say fall short of reflecting the views of almost one million Fijians.

The Constitutional Review Commission’s (CRC) report, tabled in Parliament this week, shows the consultation process ran for just over five months, with 105 venues visited nationwide between May and early July.

Key figures from the report:

832 individual submissions and 388 collective submissions;

1,098 in-person submissions and 122 written submissions;

iTaukei – 86 per cent; Fijians of Indian descent – 7 per cent; Rotuman – 6 per cent; other descent – 1 per cent; Banaban – 0.05 per cent;

Rural – 61 per cent; urban – 20 per cent; maritime – 19 per cent;

Central – 33 per cent; Northern – 26 per cent; Western – 21 per cent; Eastern – 13 per cent;

Male – 69 per cent; female – 31 per cent; and

Median age – 50.

The CRC acknowledges the imbalance, saying it was “transparent in its consideration of whether consultation participants are reflective of Fiji’s diverse population.”

It also flagged low attendance among non-iTaukei citizens and from urban areas, particularly along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

‘Not enough’ – Lal

Centre for Democracy and Dialogue chief executive officer Nilesh Lal said the numbers were not enough.

“It definitely is not, and I think right from the outset we have said that the timeline was just too short,” Mr Lal said.

He said the seven per cent participation by Indo-Fijians was a concern.

Narube wants fresh round

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube also questioned whether the process adequately reflected the population.

“No, it doesn’t,” Mr Narube said. “That means the views expressed... may not fully reflect the views of the people.”

He called for another round of consultations before Parliament proceeds with the recommendations.

Govt defends process

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said there had been no rush, while Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said six months was “a good enough process.”

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the consultation was “much better than the 2013 Constitution.”

What happens next?

The Cabinet Subcommittee will reconsider the CRC’s recommendations before tabling its own recommendations in Parliament.

Parliament is scheduled to begin debating the CRC report on September 28.

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