Council distributes masks over landfill smoke

Residents living near the Vunato Landfill are being given face masks by the Lautoka City Council as thick smoke from a landfill fire raises health concerns in surrounding communities.

The council is distributing masks to residents in California, Vunato, Veidogo and Reliance Road as part of its public health awareness and community support efforts.

The initiative aims to reduce residents’ exposure to smoke and airborne particles, particularly when smoke from the landfill spreads into nearby neighbourhoods.

The council has urged residents to wear face masks when outdoors, avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke and follow recommended public health precautions.

The distribution follows concerns raised by Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association president Narayan Reddy, who said thick smoke from the landfill had affected communities, villages and businesses since the fire started on Sunday.

Mr Reddy said Vunato, Matawalu, Tovu and Natabua were among the affected communities.

He said smoke had also reduced visibility along Marine Drive, Sukunaivalu Road and Vomo Street.

Nearby businesses and hotels, including Bekana Island Resort and Tanoa Waterfront Hotel, had also been affected, he said.

Mr Reddy said the smoke posed particular health concerns for vulnerable people, including elderly residents and those with asthma.

He had called on non-governmental organisations to distribute face masks and provide assistance to people living in affected areas.

He said residents had received masks from non-government organisations during previous incidents and that renewed support was needed.

Mr Reddy said repeated landfill fires, smoke exposure and environmental concerns highlighted the need for a long-term solution rather than temporary responses whenever fires occurred.