Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Council distributes masks over landfill smoke

The Lautoka City Council is urging residents to wear masks to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 17:30

Save
Lautoka City Council staff distribute masks to residents living near the Vunato Landfill.

Lautoka City Council staff distribute masks to residents living near the Vunato Landfill.

Photos: Supplied

Residents living near the Vunato Landfill are being given face masks by the Lautoka City Council as thick smoke from a landfill fire raises health concerns in surrounding communities.

The council is distributing masks to residents in California, Vunato, Veidogo and Reliance Road as part of its public health awareness and community support efforts.

The initiative aims to reduce residents’ exposure to smoke and airborne particles, particularly when smoke from the landfill spreads into nearby neighbourhoods.

Related stories

The council has urged residents to wear face masks when outdoors, avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke and follow recommended public health precautions.

The distribution follows concerns raised by Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association president Narayan Reddy, who said thick smoke from the landfill had affected communities, villages and businesses since the fire started on Sunday.

Mr Reddy said Vunato, Matawalu, Tovu and Natabua were among the affected communities.

He said smoke had also reduced visibility along Marine Drive, Sukunaivalu Road and Vomo Street.

Nearby businesses and hotels, including Bekana Island Resort and Tanoa Waterfront Hotel, had also been affected, he said.

Mr Reddy said the smoke posed particular health concerns for vulnerable people, including elderly residents and those with asthma.

He had called on non-governmental organisations to distribute face masks and provide assistance to people living in affected areas.

He said residents had received masks from non-government organisations during previous incidents and that renewed support was needed.

Mr Reddy said repeated landfill fires, smoke exposure and environmental concerns highlighted the need for a long-term solution rather than temporary responses whenever fires occurred.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNewsEnvironment

Most popular

Rape
Courts and Law

Supreme Court slashes sentence over 'double counting' errors

Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.
Courts and Law

Trio remanded after alleged fatal assault in Suva

court
Courts and Law

Supreme Court overturns Goundar convictions, orders retrial

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

FRU board chairman John Sanday.
Rugby

Tonga eyes Skipper Cup entry

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties