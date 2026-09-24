The handling, security and management of court exhibits are a sacred institutional responsibility, says Acting Attorney-General and Justice Minister Siromi Turaga.

Mr Turaga made the comment following the disappearance of seven cocaine bars from the High Court exhibit room in Suva.

He said any failure to follow established procedures must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

Seven of 39 cocaine bars kept in the High Court exhibit room were found missing. The missing cocaine is valued at about $8.2 million.

Mr Turaga said a thorough and independent investigation had been launched by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported tampering and disappearance.

He said the executive would not interfere with, direct or involve itself in the operational police investigation or judicial functions.

However, he said his ministerial oversight would ensure investigative bodies were properly resourced and allowed to carry out their work without interference.

“The public is entirely entitled to demand transparency and answers on a matter of such profound public interest,” Mr Turaga said.

The ministry will also monitor recommendations arising from the investigation to strengthen court infrastructure, protect public trust and preserve the integrity of the justice system.

The seven missing bars came to light during an inspection of the court exhibit room on September 15 involving senior judiciary officials, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, police and a crime scene officer.

When questioned for an update on the investigation, police spokesperson Wame Bautolu said police would not comment on the matter at this stage.

“We won’t be commenting further on this until someone is charged,” Mr Bautolu said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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