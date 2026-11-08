‘Drug fight must begin at home’

The fight against illicit drugs in Fiji cannot be won through law enforcement alone and must begin with parents, families and communities, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 Sukuna Bowl Challenge at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday, Mr Tikoduadua made an emotional appeal for national unity in confronting the growing drug problem, revealing that his own family had experienced its consequences.

The Minister, whose son serves in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and daughter in the Fiji Police Force, said the issue was deeply personal.

“My son is a soldier and my daughter is a policewoman, one of which has suffered tremendously as a consequence of people that use illicit drugs, people who have no respect for the law, people who are killing our children,” he said.

Mr Tikoduadua welcomed this year’s Sukuna Bowl theme, “Drug Free Fiji – Our Goal, One Mission,” saying the competition provided an important platform to strengthen the national fight against illicit drugs.

He acknowledged the organisers for bringing the issue to the forefront of national discussion and praised the two security forces for taking the lead.

However, he stressed that the responsibility for protecting young people extended far beyond the military and police.

“Drugs are affecting our young people, placing pressure on families and creating serious concerns for the safety and well-being of our nation,” he said.

“Enforcement is important and our security agencies must continue to do their work. We must also recognise that enforcement alone will not solve this problem.”

He said parents, schools, churches, traditional leaders and communities all had important roles in preventing drug abuse and supporting vulnerable young people.

“Responsibility begins much closer to home, it begins with us parents and our families.”

Mr Tikoduadua also delivered a direct message to young Fijians, urging them not to allow drugs to destroy their opportunities.

“To our young people I want to say this, your future matters. You have talents, opportunities and a contribution to make to this beautiful country. Do not allow drugs to take that away from you.”

He encouraged young people to make responsible choices and seek assistance when needed.

“Make choices that protect your future and do not be afraid to seek help or support when you need it.”