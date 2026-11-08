Muddy water, years of broken promises

Residents of Tabataba in Ba say they are forced to use muddy dam water for drinking, washing and other household needs despite living on land where a major water catchment is located.

Community advisory councillor Harbans Singh said families had spent years appealing to Government ministries and authorities for a reliable water supply, but their requests had yet to produce a solution.

He said residents were still waiting for a promised 1.5-kilometre water supply extension, which had been raised with the community before the election.

The delay has left households dependent on water from a local dam, which Mr Singh described as muddy and unreliable.

He said the supply was inconsistent and sometimes dried up, leaving families struggling to meet their daily needs.

The situation has become more difficult as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect wells and rivers in the area.

Years of appeals

Mr Singh said he had repeatedly raised the community's water problems with Government ministries, the Prime Minister, parliamentary committees, the District Officer and the Commissioner.

He had also taken to social media to highlight the residents' difficulties and submitted documents supporting their request for a water supply extension.

Despite these efforts, he said the community was still waiting for meaningful action.

Mr Singh said the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) had conducted a survey and proposed installing a four-inch pipe.

However, he said the proposed solution was too expensive for the community.

He believed a two-inch pipe extension over approximately 1.5 kilometres would be a more practical option.

That proposal, he said, had yet to be implemented.

Water deliveries insufficient

Residents also face difficulties obtaining water deliveries to supplement their unreliable supply.

Mr Singh said each delivery provided only 2,000 litres, which was insufficient to meet the community's needs.

With wells and rivers drying up, families have become increasingly concerned about access to water for drinking, cooking, washing and other essential activities.

Mr Singh said repeated meetings and requests for assistance had not resulted in an effective solution.

Community awaits action

The continuing shortage has left residents frustrated, particularly because their community is located in an area associated with a major water catchment.

Mr Singh said residents wanted a practical and affordable solution that would provide a reliable water supply.

Until then, families remain dependent on muddy dam water and limited deliveries while waiting for authorities to address their concerns.



