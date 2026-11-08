Political differences must not divide Fijians: Prasad

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has urged Fijians not to allow political differences to weaken the friendships and relationships that unite communities.

In his Diwali message, Professor Prasad called for greater tolerance, compassion and unity, saying Fiji's multicultural society remained one of its greatest strengths.

“Political differences should never be allowed to weaken the friendships and relationships that hold our communities together.

“We have experienced enough division in our history. We owe it to our children and future generations to build a country where every person feels respected in a climate of inclusivity and security.

“Let this Diwali encourage us to renew old friendships, mend relationships, care for those in need and work together for the future of our country.

Professor Prasad said the Festival of Lights was an opportunity for families and communities to strengthen their bonds and reflect on the values that brought people together.

He said Fiji's different cultures, religions and traditions should be celebrated rather than become sources of division.

“Fiji belongs equally to all its people. Our different cultures, religions and traditions have enriched our country and should always be a immense source of pride rather than division.

“Across Fiji, families of different backgrounds celebrate important occasions together, share meals, exchange greetings and renew friendships. These simple acts of goodwill are part of what makes our country special.

“At a time when there are differences of opinion about the direction of our country, we must remember that our common interests and responsibilities are far greater than the things that divide us.

Families facing hardship

Professor Prasad also acknowledged the financial pressures facing many households, saying not all families would celebrate Diwali under the same circumstances.

“We recognise that not every family celebrates Diwali in the same circumstances. Many continue to struggle with the cost of living and the everyday responsibility of providing for their families.

“We must continue working towards a Fiji where every family has the opportunity to improve its circumstances and look to the future with confidence.”

He also raised concerns about the drought and its potential impact on communities.

“We encourage everyone to remain mindful of their neighbours, particularly those who may be experiencing difficulties.”

Message of hope

Professor Prasad said Diwali was a time to renew friendships, share with those in need and reflect on the importance of kindness and compassion.

“Diwali is a celebration of light, hope and the triumph of good over evil. Its message extends beyond religious and cultural boundaries and reminds us of the importance of looking after one another.

“It is a time to celebrate with family and friends, to share what we have and to remember those who may be less fortunate than ourselves.”

He extended Diwali greetings on behalf of the NFP.

“On behalf of the National Federation Party, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali.

“May this occasion bring peace, happiness, good health and prosperity to every home, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people.

“Shubh Deepavali. A joyous and blessed Diwali to all.”