Fire destroys vacant Legalega building

A vacant restaurant building in Legalega, Nadi, was completely destroyed in an early-morning fire today, with firefighters working to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.

National Fire Authority chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the Nadi Fire Station received an emergency call at about 12.48am reporting a fire at the vacant restaurant beside the Transit Hotel.

Two fire trucks and 12 firefighters were immediately deployed, with ambulance support also attending.

Firefighters used hose lines from the trucks’ tank supply to contain the blaze and protect nearby properties.

The fire was contained by about 1.18am and fully extinguished at 2.51am.

The building, measuring about 12 metres by 33 metres, was constructed mainly of corrugated iron and timber, with concrete flooring and tiled areas.

Mr Sowane said the building and its contents suffered 100 per cent damage, although the total financial loss has yet to be determined.

A fire investigation will be carried out to establish the suspected cause.

The incident has renewed NFA concerns about the fire risks associated with vacant, abandoned and unoccupied buildings.

“Vacant does not mean risk-free,” Mr Sowane said.

He warned that poor maintenance, unsecured premises, combustible materials and deteriorating conditions could increase fire risks and make firefighting operations more challenging.

Mr Sowane urged property owners and those responsible for vacant premises to secure buildings, maintain electrical installations, remove fire hazards and conduct regular inspections.

“Prevention remains critical in reducing the likelihood of fires and limiting their impact on communities,” he said.

The public is reminded to report fires and emergencies immediately on 910.