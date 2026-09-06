At 64, father of six Milio Waqa still works alongside his youngest son, determined to teach him that hard work, responsibility and a father’s guidance are stronger influences than drugs, peer pressure and the distractions facing young people today.

For the carpenter, raising children in a rapidly changing world comes with challenges, but he believes the answer begins at home.

Mr Waqa continues to work to support his family, particularly his youngest son, Mateo Botitu, 15, a Year 10 student at Drasa Secondary School in Lautoka.

The Lomaiviti native now lives with his family in Vakabuli and has spent years providing for them through carpentry and maintenance work.

Last Friday, Mr Waqa worked alongside Mateo while cleaning a compound in Lautoka.

For Mr Waqa, the work was about more than earning an income. It was an opportunity to teach his son the value of hard work, responsibility and independence.

“During the school holidays, I bring my children here to come and work with me,” he said.

“I don’t want him to be lazy at home or roaming around with friends.”

“It’s important to teach children about sacrifice and to occupy themselves with things that will sustain them or help them earn money without relying on us for their survival,” he said.

Mr Waqa holds a certificate from the Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD) Centre in Nadave, Bau, Tailevu.

At 64, he has no plans to stop working while his youngest son is still pursuing his education.

“I still work to support my youngest son, who is now in high school. Being a father in this generation is not an easy responsibility because of the strong influence of the modern world, social problems such as drugs and peer pressure,” he said.

“It starts from home through daily close interaction with our children. We need to spend more time with them. Our fatherly voices need to be heard more than the voices of their peers,” Mr Waqa said.

As families marked Father’s Day yesterday, his message to fathers was simple: “Be present, be involved and be a friend to your children.”