A national violence prevalence rate of 64 per cent has prompted renewed calls for men, traditional institutions, churches and communities to take a stronger role in preventing gender-based violence (GBV) in Fiji.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlighted the figure while speaking at the Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium High-Level Dialogue at the Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus this week.

The Fiji Country Gender Assessment reported the national prevalence rate, which was almost twice the global average.

Ms Kiran said GBV remained a serious human rights, public health and development issue affecting women, children, families and communities.

She called for greater involvement from men, families, traditional institutions, faith-based organisations and communities in efforts to prevent violence.

“Real strength is not demonstrated through power, intimidation or control, but through respect, responsibility and the courage to reject violence,” Minister Kiran said.

The dialogue, themed “Reframing the National GBV Response: Engaging iTaukei Men, Institutions and Systems,” focused on broadening Fiji’s response to GBV and strengthening the involvement of men, the Vanua, churches, communities and national institutions.

Ms Kiran also raised concerns about increasing sexual violence against children and the long-term harm caused when children experience or witness violence in their homes.

She highlighted Government efforts under Fiji’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023–2028.

These include placing Gender Equality Officers in all 14 Provincial Offices and working with the Great Council of Chiefs, faith-based organisations and community leaders to promote respectful relationships and challenge harmful gender norms.

Ms Kiran also highlighted the revised Service Delivery Protocol, which strengthens coordination across health, policing, legal aid and child protection services.

The protocol also guides responses to technology-facilitated GBV, including online harassment, cyberstalking and sextortion.

The High-Level Dialogue was part of the Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium 2026, held under the theme “Accelerating SDG 3 in the Pacific: Research, Accountability and Impact toward Vision 2050.”