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FICAC acting chief returns to office after medical leave

Meanwhile, interviews for the FICAC commissioner position are expected to begin next week.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:00

FICAC posted a photo on its Facebook page showing Ms Rokoika with Transparency and Integrity Fiji executive director Paulina Rauca and Sikeli Naketeca during a courtesy visit to the Commission's office.

FICAC posted a photo on its Facebook page showing Ms Rokoika with Transparency and Integrity Fiji executive director Paulina Rauca and Sikeli Naketeca during a courtesy visit to the Commission's office.

Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika returned to the office on Monday after being absent since September.

Ms Rokoika was on medical leave, which is due to end this month.

She is expected to officially resume work on Monday, November 2.

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On Tuesday, Ms Rokoika declined to comment, saying the media had already taken a stance on her absence.

The same day, FICAC posted a photo on its Facebook page showing Ms Rokoika with Transparency and Integrity Fiji executive director Paulina Rauca and Sikeli Naketeca during a courtesy visit to the Commission's office.

Discussions covered Transparency and Integrity Fiji's strategic priorities and areas of mutual interest, including public awareness, corruption prevention and integrity in the use of public resources.

Meanwhile, interviews for the FICAC commissioner position are expected to begin next week.

A recommendation will then be presented to the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

FICAC's mission is to independently investigate, prosecute and prevent corruption, protect public money and build a culture of integrity across Fiji.

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