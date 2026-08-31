Fiji Airways marks 75 years in the skies

From a seven-seat aircraft flying between Nausori and Drasa to a modern international carrier connecting Fiji to more than 900 destinations worldwide, Fiji Airways today marks 75 years of operations.

The national airline’s first commercial flight took off on September 1, 1951, when a seven-seat de Havilland Dragon Rapide flew from Nausori to Drasa, near Lautoka.

Seventy-five years later, the Fiji Airways Group operates a fleet of 23 aircraft, including the Airbus A350, and directly connects Fiji to 37 destinations across 14 countries.

Through its full membership of the oneworld alliance, the airline connects passengers to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

Fiji Airways also carries approximately 70 per cent of visitors who fly to Fiji and employs more than 2,000 people across the Group.

Managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said the anniversary recognised the generations of employees, passengers and partners who had contributed to the airline’s growth.

"From a seven-seat aircraft flying between two small airstrips to a global oneworld carrier flying to 900-plus destinations, we're still doing what we set out to do in 1951, connecting Fiji to the people and places that matter most. That's only possible because of the thousands of Fijians who have worn this uniform and the millions of customers who've trusted us with their journeys.

"Today we celebrate them, our people, our customers, our partners, and everyone who has helped make Fiji Airways what it is today. We are proud of how far we have come and excited about where we are going next."





From Fiji Airways to Air Pacific and back

Founded by aviation pioneer Harold Gatty, Fiji Airways began commercial operations on September 1, 1951.

In 1970, the year Fiji gained independence, it was renamed Air Pacific as its regional operations expanded.

The Air Pacific name remained for more than four decades before the airline returned to its original Fiji Airways name in 2013.

The change introduced a new aircraft livery inspired by traditional Fijian masi and designed by Fijian artist Makereta Matemosi.

Since 2017, Fiji Airways has also been the title sponsor of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Fijian 7s and Fijiana 7s teams.





Anniversary sale

To mark its 75th anniversary, Fiji Airways has launched an eight-day sale from September 1 to 8 across markets including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Asia, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

The first three days will feature what the airline describes as its sharpest fares, followed by five days of special anniversary fares.

Promotional fares are available for travel from September 1, 2026, to August 15, 2027, with travel periods varying by market.

Seats are limited and fares apply to selected flights and dates.