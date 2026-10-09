Nation

Fiji Day Holiday confirmed for Monday, October 12

The gazette lists Monday, October 12, as the official Fiji Day observed holiday.

Friday 09 October 2026 | 13:00

suva-court-house

Suva court house.

Fijians will enjoy a long weekend after the Government officially declared Monday, October 12, 2026, a public holiday in observance of Fiji Day.

The declaration was published in the Government of Fiji Gazette today, October 9, under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

The gazette lists Monday, October 12, as the official Fiji Day observed holiday.

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Fiji marks its 56th year of independence tomorrow, Saturday, October 10, with celebrations and a military parade scheduled to take place.

The declaration also rescinds the previous list of public holidays for 2026 published under Gazette Notice No. 70 of 2025.

The new gazette confirms 11 public holidays for 2026, including Diwali on Monday, November 9, Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, and Boxing Day on Monday, December 28.


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