Nation

Fiji drought response underway as rainfall drops, islands seek water

Fiji Meteorological Service director Misaeli Funaki said yesterday the Met Service had already informed Government and stakeholders that the country was experiencing less rainfall.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 08:30

water

Fiji’s drought response plan is being put into action as reduced rainfall begins to affect parts of the country, with some remote islands already requesting water and parts of the Western Division recording significant rainfall deficits.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Misaeli Funaki said yesterday the Met Service had already informed Government and stakeholders that the country was experiencing less rainfall.

“In the case of Fiji, we already have a drought plan and in the drought plan it says that from the side of the MET offices, we monitor the rainfall.

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“We have already been informing government and every stakeholder that we are experiencing less rainfall.”

Mr Funaki spoke following the conclusion of the Pacific Meteorological Council meeting in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

He said Government agencies were monitoring conditions and mobilising resources as the dry conditions continued.

“The government as well, in mobilising its resources, is talking to the people of the Department of Lands to monitor the water sources.

“We are also talking with good friends from the water authority, the energy sector and even the agriculture sector.”

Information from the different agencies would feed into the Government’s response through the National Disaster Management Office.

“All of these entities, they report to government on the effects on the ground and we collectively, through the National Disaster Management Risk Office, on how we can approach it as government.”

Mr Funaki said the effects of reduced rainfall were already being felt in some communities.

“Some weeks ago, we were told that some islands have been asking for water from remote islands.

“Some had been asking and praying for rain.

“Even in the Western Division, you will be surprised that, even in Nadi, until two weeks ago, we were having probably just 35% of the rainfall that we normally get. That’s the reason why, very recently, we’ve been seeing some videos of cane farms being burned.”

Mr Funaki said the conditions were signs that the dry season was already affecting the country.

“These are all indications that the dry season is upon us and those things are happening.”

The drought preparations come as Fiji experiences El Niño conditions and prepares for the upcoming tropical cyclone season.

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