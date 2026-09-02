Fiji pushes for removal of US visa bond

Fiji has proposed setting up a technical working group with the United States to establish a pathway towards the eventual removal of the visa bond requirement imposed on Fijian nationals.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka raised the proposal during bilateral talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Palau yesterday, September 1.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting.

Mr Ditoka said Fiji was committed to working constructively with US officials to address concerns surrounding visa compliance and identify clear benchmarks that could support a review of the requirement.

The proposed working group would provide a technical-level mechanism for the two countries to work towards a possible removal of the visa bond requirement.

The discussions also covered Fiji’s engagement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation and cooperation on human trafficking.

Fiji and the US also discussed broader American engagement in the Pacific, including support for regional peace and security.

Fiji has proposed setting up a technical working group with the United States to establish a pathway towards the eventual removal of the visa bond requirement imposed on Fijian nationals.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka raised the proposal during bilateral talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Palau yesterday, September 1.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting.

Mr Ditoka said Fiji was committed to working constructively with US officials to address concerns surrounding visa compliance and identify clear benchmarks that could support a review of the requirement.

The proposed working group would provide a technical-level mechanism for the two countries to work towards a possible removal of the visa bond requirement.

The discussions also covered Fiji’s engagement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation and cooperation on human trafficking.

Fiji and the US also discussed broader American engagement in the Pacific, including support for regional peace and security.