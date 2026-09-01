Fiji’s online threats grow as funding falls

Fiji’s Online Safety Commission (OSC) says it is dealing with increasingly serious and complex online harm while its annual budget has dropped by $400,000, raising concerns about whether the country’s response can keep pace with emerging threats.

The Commission’s annual budget has fallen from approximately $1.5 million to $1.1 million as it deals with complaints involving children, intimate images, threats, exploitation, fake accounts and evidence spread across multiple digital platforms.

Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said the challenge was no longer simply about the volume of complaints.

“We are seeing more serious complaints now. These are not always arguments between people on Facebook. Some matters involve children, intimate images, threats, exploitation, fake accounts, multiple platforms and digital evidence that can disappear very quickly.”

“That changes the kind of response that is required from us.”

OSC received 1,609 complaints in 2025, with more than half involving cyberbullying, harassment or defamatory electronic communications.

Approximately 65 per cent of complaints arose on Meta platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram.

Mr Batiwale said the Commission was being required to handle increasingly sophisticated risks with fewer resources.

“Our budget has gone from $1.5 million to $1.1 million at the same time the work is becoming more complex. That is a real pressure point.”

“I am not saying that every problem is solved by giving an agency more money. We also have to use the resources we have properly and be accountable for them. But if Fiji wants a stronger online-safety system, we also have to be realistic about what it takes to build and operate one.”





61 cases referred to Police

A recent reconciliation exercise between OSC and the Fiji Police Force identified 61 matters that had been referred by the Commission for Police investigation.

The two agencies are now working to improve how those cases are acknowledged, tracked and progressed, as well as how information on their status is shared.

“When someone comes to us, tells us what has happened, provides the material and goes through the complaint process, they understandably want to know what happens next.”

“If we refer that matter for criminal investigation, OSC and Police both need a clear system that allows the case to be tracked and, where appropriate, allows the complainant to be told where things stand.”

Mr Batiwale said the issue should not be treated simply as criticism of either agency.

“Police has a very large mandate. They deal with every type of crime in Fiji. OSC has a specialist mandate. We need to make sure those two roles work together properly instead of creating unnecessary duplication.”





Push for stronger powers

The concerns come as the Fiji Law Reform Commission-led review of the Online Safety Act 2018 reaches its final reporting and legislative drafting stage following public and stakeholder consultations and a validation process.

OSC has raised practical challenges under the existing legislation involving serious complaints, overseas social-media platforms, digital evidence, Police referrals and emerging technology-facilitated abuse.

“We should not go through an entire law reform exercise and come out the other side with the same practical problems.”

“If the law is strengthened, people should be able to feel the difference when they need help.”

“That means looking seriously at what powers OSC needs, what Police needs, how matters move between agencies, what obligations platforms should have and how quickly action can be taken when someone is being harmed.”

OSC is also advocating for consideration of limited prosecutorial powers for specified offences under new online-safety legislation.

“I understand why people may be cautious about giving a regulator more powers. They should be cautious. Any additional power must come with proper checks and accountability.”

“But we should also be prepared to ask whether the current system is giving victims the best outcome.”

The proposal would not remove Police from serious online offending or replace the constitutional role of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

OSC is proposing a specialist pathway for defined offences, with separation between investigation and prosecution decisions, evidential and public-interest tests and appropriate Police, DPP and judicial oversight.

“I am not asking for unchecked power. I am asking us to design a system that makes sense for the kind of cases we are now dealing with.”