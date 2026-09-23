FNU, FMA join forces to strengthen journalism training

The Fiji National University (FNU) has joined forces with the Fijian Media Association (FMA) to strengthen journalism training and prepare reporters for the changing demands of newsrooms across Fiji and the Pacific.

The partnership was formalised today with the signing of an agreement between FNU and the FMA during the eighth Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu.

This was done alongside the launch of FNU’s Pacific Centre for Communication and Journalism.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba said the partnership would help the university reach communities across Fiji while strengthening its journalism programmes.

She said FNU looked to the Pacific media industry to support its work of serving communities, particularly those in rural and remote areas.

“We look for truth, even though resources may not be around,” Ms Nabobo-Baba.

Ms Nabobo-Baba said the university reached close to 40,000 students annually and wanted its media programmes to grow alongside the industry.

FMA president Rosi Doviverata said the partnership was significant because working journalists and editors would help shape what future journalists needed to learn.

“The industry is not a guest in this programme. It is a founding partner,” she said.

Ms Doviverata said the initiative could create opportunities for journalists from across the Pacific to train and develop their skills in Fiji.

She challenged Pacific media associations and development partners to support training opportunities that could benefit journalists throughout the region.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka described the Pacific Centre for Communications and Journalism as a platform for professional training, research and developing the next generation of Pacific media leaders.

The partnership also coincided with the launch of FNU’s Pacific Centre for Communication and Journalism.

The centre will provide media professionals from Fiji and across the Pacific with access to training, professional development and skills-building programmes in communication and journalism.

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration and build the capacity of media professionals across the region.