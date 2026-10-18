FNU partnership targets healthcare skills, national planning

The Fiji National University (FNU) is looking to strengthen healthcare training and support national development planning through closer partnerships with the private sector.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba said collaboration with healthcare providers would give students more opportunities for practical learning while helping the university align its programmes with the needs of Fiji’s healthcare sector.

Speaking at the signing of a partnership agreement with Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH), Professor Nabobo-Baba said the university could not fulfil its mandate effectively without strong partnerships.

She said students pursuing careers in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and other health professions would benefit from greater clinical exposure through the agreement.

“Our students will have more opportunities for clinical engagement,” she said.

Professor Nabobo-Baba said practical experience in hospitals and communities was essential in preparing graduates for the workforce.

She said teaching could not be confined to classrooms, and students needed opportunities to learn in real healthcare settings and communities.

The partnership could also support pharmacy students through possible sponsorship arrangements, subject to further agreement between the two institutions.

Professor Nabobo-Baba said another potential area of co-operation was the proposed development of a postgraduate programme in cardiovascular studies under FNU’s School of Medical Sciences.

She said the programme could help the university respond to emerging healthcare needs, particularly concerns about heart-related conditions among younger adults.

The vice-chancellor also highlighted FNU’s role in national development planning, saying the university had a responsibility to contribute to the country’s development agenda alongside Government planning and statistical functions.

“So it's not a new FNU, it's an FNU that's also looking after the strategic planning (of) a national development agenda across the country, together within statistics,” she said.

Professor Nabobo-Baba said the partnership provided an opportunity to strengthen links between education, healthcare delivery and workforce development.

“As a national university, our responsibility is to contribute to the development of our country,” she said.

She expressed hope that the agreement would help both institutions achieve their objectives and create better opportunities for students and the health sector.