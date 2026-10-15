Hillmen to restore lost glory

It will be another Skipper Cup rematch when Naitasiri takes on defending champions Malolo in the quarterfinal at Suva’s HFC National Stadium tomorrow.

Last Friday, Malolo beat Naitasiri 27-24 in a close encounter in the final round at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Speaking to SUNsports on Wednesday, Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti said the match would be crucial.

“This is because Malolo beat us last year in the final and again last week,” he said.

“We will not underestimate them and will try to stop their winning run against us.”

Mr Tinaviti said the team needed to restore its lost glory and win back the confidence of its fans.

“We’ll try to make the semi-final,” he added.

He said preparations had been on track, with the team working to address its mistakes.

“We are still working on our mistakes and another important area is our defence.”

Mr Tinaviti called on Naitasiri supporters to keep faith in the team and encouraged fans to turn out in large numbers.





WHAT’S ON SATURDAY

King Charles Park, Nadi

9am: Ba v Tailevu (Under-20)

11am: Nadi v Malolo (Under-20)

1pm: Nadi v Nadroga (Marama)

3pm: Nadi v Ba (senior men’s)





Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

9am: Suva v Taveuni (Under-20)

11am: Nadroga v Naitasiri (Under-20)

1pm: Suva v Macuata (Marama)

3pm: Nadroga v Suva (senior men’s)





HFC National Stadium, Suva

9am: Nasinu v Kadavu (Marama)

11am: Namosi v Tailevu (Marama)

1pm: Naitasiri v Malolo (senior men’s)

3pm: Tailevu v Navosa (senior men’s)