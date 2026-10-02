Foreigners and former Fiji citizens could now contribute to political campaigns in Fiji after Parliament passed major changes to the country’s political funding laws.

The Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Amendment Bill 2026 was passed by Parliament on Thursday as part of a package of electoral reforms.

The amendments remove the previous prohibition on non-Fiji citizens and former Fiji citizens making political donations to political parties or candidates.

However, donations must be declared to the Registrar and published on the Registrar’s website.

The changes also introduce new limits on political donations and campaign spending.

Under the amendments passed by Parliament, Fijian citizens and former Fiji citizens will be subject to an annual $20,000 political donation limit.

Political parties will face a $4 million campaign spending cap, while candidates will be limited to $100,000 in campaign expenditure.

Candidates will also be required to disclose the money they receive, the sources of their donations and their campaign expenditure after polling day.

The changes are a major shift from the original Bill introduced to Parliament, which had proposed a $3 million spending limit for political parties and $300,000 for individual candidates.

The Bill was reviewed by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights before being brought back to Parliament. The committee’s report on the Bill was published on September 29.

The Government has said the electoral reforms are based on recommendations from the Multinational Observer Group and are intended to bring Fiji’s electoral laws in line with international best practice.

The Bill has now passed Parliament but must still go through the final process, including Presidential assent, before it becomes an Act of Parliament. Parliament says a Bill becomes an Act after Presidential assent and subsequent publication in the Gazette.

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