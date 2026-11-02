Four survive alleged drink-driving crash in Nalawa

Four people escaped serious injury after a vehicle allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver veered off the road in Nalawa, Ra last Saturday morning.

Police said a 37-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.

The four occupants of the vehicle, who were believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, were rushed to the nearest health facility where they received medical treatment.

Police said investigations into the incident were continuing.

The Fiji Police Force has again reminded motorists to take road safety seriously, warning that a single poor decision behind the wheel can have devastating consequences.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is both inconsiderate and dangerous,” police said.

The force is urging drivers to think carefully about the risks associated with drink-driving and to prioritise the safety of passengers and other road users.

Police also encouraged members of the public to report dangerous driving and irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

“Choose life and not a lifetime of regrets. Don't drink and drive,” the force said.