SODELPA wants Constitution Bill translated

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Aseri Radrodro has welcomed the Government’s extension of the constitutional consultation period but wants the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 translated into iTaukei and Fiji Hindi so all Fijians can understand it.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Radrodro said the extra time provided a “more meaningful” opportunity for people across Fiji to participate in the process.

He said all Fijians must have equal access to information and be able to take part in the consultation in a language they were comfortable with.

Mr Radrodro said the proposed law and related review documents should be made available in the vernacular languages so people could “consider their implications” and give informed views.

He also called for greater openness in the process.

Updated drafts showing how public feedback had been considered should be made public, he said, so Fijians could see that their voices had been heard.

“Transparency must remain central to the process,” Mr Radrodro said.

He said SODELPA had formally communicated its position to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and remained hopeful that discussions could lead to an agreement.

Mr Radrodro said the Constitution shaped Fiji’s governance, democracy and future, and its review must be conducted responsibly and with respect for all Fijians.