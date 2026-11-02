Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

SODELPA wants Constitution Bill translated

Radrodro says translating the Bill into iTaukei and Fiji Hindi would help more Fijians understand the proposed changes and participate.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 06:00

Save
SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro

SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro in Parliament on November 2, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Aseri Radrodro has welcomed the Government’s extension of the constitutional consultation period but wants the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 translated into iTaukei and Fiji Hindi so all Fijians can understand it.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Radrodro said the extra time provided a “more meaningful” opportunity for people across Fiji to participate in the process.

He said all Fijians must have equal access to information and be able to take part in the consultation in a language they were comfortable with.

Related stories

Mr Radrodro said the proposed law and related review documents should be made available in the vernacular languages so people could “consider their implications” and give informed views.

He also called for greater openness in the process.

Updated drafts showing how public feedback had been considered should be made public, he said, so Fijians could see that their voices had been heard.

“Transparency must remain central to the process,” Mr Radrodro said.

He said SODELPA had formally communicated its position to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and remained hopeful that discussions could lead to an agreement.

Mr Radrodro said the Constitution shaped Fiji’s governance, democracy and future, and its review must be conducted responsibly and with respect for all Fijians.

Explore more on these topics

Constitution ReviewFijiNews

Most popular

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika
Courts and Law

Waqanika case adjourned pending court ruling

Newly admitted Attorney-General Simione Valenitabua (Snr).
Nation

A-G dismisses health concerns, says he's fit for the job

Jonathan Hill and Pauliasi Tagicakiviti
Courts and Law

Hill, Tagicakiviti trial vacated

Vodafone sponsored Fiji Bulikula players during their Captain’s run in Gold Coast, Australia, on October 30, 2026.
Rugby League

From grassroots to World Cup: Bulikula's historic journey

Semi Dauloloma (right), lands a right uppercut on James Singh during their Boxing Commission of Fiji heavyweight title match at the Vodafone Arena, Suva on July 19, 2025. Photo: Josua Buredua
Boxing

Heavyweight champion Dauloloma to face Kiwi opponent

From left: Brandon Wakeham, Jarryd Hayne and Apisai Koroisau at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane during the Rugby League World Cup on October 25, 2026.
Rugby League

FNRL ready to pay Bati, Bulikula players

Phone Network Tower. Inset: Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF) chief executive officer Prit Chand
Technology

Cyclone, cyber attack could cripple Fiji’s telecom network, warns Telecom chief

ICT Infrastructure team leader PSC Makereta Gavidi.
Technology

Pacific data needed to tackle cybercrime

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica
Technology

500 more villages targeted for digital connectivity