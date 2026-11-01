Five-try hero Raitubu eyes World Cup spot

Nasinu winger Aqela Raitubu has set her sights on earning a place in the Vodafone Fijiana XV squad for the 2029 Rugby World Cup.

The 22-year-old made a state­ment performance, scoring five tries to help Nasinu dethrone defending champions Namosi 62-24 in the Subrails Marama championship final at Churchill Park, Lautoka last Saturday.Raitubu scored twice in the first half as Nasinu took a 29-17 lead into the break before cross­ing for three more tries in the second half.

Her outstanding performance earned her the best player award in the grand finale, which she dedicated to her family and faith.

"My mum and those back home in Suva, and especially God, who has helped me with my talent," Raitubu said.

Despite Nasinu being smaller in size compared with their op­ponents, Raitubu said determi­nation and preparation proved decisive.

"For the final, we knew we were small in size, but my team-mates proved otherwise. We had to have the guts, and we pre­pared well," she said.

The Vatukacevaceva, Saivou, Ra native who also has mater­nal links to Welagi, Taveuni, - is only in her second year of rugby but has already made sig­nificant progress.

She enjoyed an impressive sea­son with the Fijiana Drua in the Super W competition and made her international debut against Tonga at the Oceania Champi­onship XV in Lautoka earlier this year.

"It is only my second year in rugby, and there is more to come, hopefully," she said.

Raitubu also made her debut for the Drua during the 2026 season and is looking forward to another campaign next year.

"2027 will be my second Drua season, which I cannot wait for," she said.

However, her biggest ambition is to represent Fiji on rugby's biggest stage.

"My dream is to make the Rug­by World Cup."