Five-try hero Raitubu eyes World Cup spot
Despite Nasinu being smaller in size compared with their opponents, Raitubu said determination and preparation proved decisive.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 09:30
Updated 02 November 2026 | 10:42 FJT
Nasinu winger Aqela Raitubu
Nasinu winger Aqela Raitubu has set her sights on earning a place in the Vodafone Fijiana XV squad for the 2029 Rugby World Cup.
The 22-year-old made a statement performance, scoring five tries to help Nasinu dethrone defending champions Namosi 62-24 in the Subrails Marama championship final at Churchill Park, Lautoka last Saturday.Raitubu scored twice in the first half as Nasinu took a 29-17 lead into the break before crossing for three more tries in the second half.
Her outstanding performance earned her the best player award in the grand finale, which she dedicated to her family and faith.
"My mum and those back home in Suva, and especially God, who has helped me with my talent," Raitubu said.
Despite Nasinu being smaller in size compared with their opponents, Raitubu said determination and preparation proved decisive.
"For the final, we knew we were small in size, but my team-mates proved otherwise. We had to have the guts, and we prepared well," she said.
The Vatukacevaceva, Saivou, Ra native who also has maternal links to Welagi, Taveuni, - is only in her second year of rugby but has already made significant progress.
She enjoyed an impressive season with the Fijiana Drua in the Super W competition and made her international debut against Tonga at the Oceania Championship XV in Lautoka earlier this year.
"It is only my second year in rugby, and there is more to come, hopefully," she said.
Raitubu also made her debut for the Drua during the 2026 season and is looking forward to another campaign next year.
"2027 will be my second Drua season, which I cannot wait for," she said.
However, her biggest ambition is to represent Fiji on rugby's biggest stage.
"My dream is to make the Rugby World Cup."