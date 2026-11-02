Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

NFP rejects Constitution amendment timeline, urges post-election review

Biman Prasad says extending consultations will not fix flaws in the current review process.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 06:00

Save
National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad outside Parliament on November 2, 2026.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad outside Parliament on November 2, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

The National Federation Party (NFP) will not support the motion to amend the Constitution, despite Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s call for an extension of the timeline for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad has made it clear that even if the consultation period is extended by another three weeks, the party will not support the motion.

The party is represented in Parliament by Mr Prasad, Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, and Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Related stories

Mr Prasad said the NFP wanted Fiji’s constitutional review process postponed until after the next General Election.

He said the party supported changing the 2013 Constitution but believed the current review process was rushed and had undermined public trust.

“NFP is not opposed to the change in the 2013 Constitution. We had it in our manifesto in 2014,” he told this masthead.

“An additional three weeks does not change the basic defects in the constitutional review process.”

Mr Prasad called for the process to continue after the election, regardless of which parties formed the next government.

“I’m saying that a lot of the people, the political parties would be the same players. So, let’s continue with the process after the general election.”


Removal from special parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had moved a motion in Parliament to remove Mr Prasad from the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution.

Mr Prasad welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision, saying: “This is about the constitution and the parties are allowed to have their opinion and they're allowed to have their differences on the process.”

MP Sachida Nand has taken his place on the committee.

Explore more on these topics

ParliamentFijiGovernment

Most popular

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika
Courts and Law

Waqanika case adjourned pending court ruling

Newly admitted Attorney-General Simione Valenitabua (Snr).
Nation

A-G dismisses health concerns, says he's fit for the job

Jonathan Hill and Pauliasi Tagicakiviti
Courts and Law

Hill, Tagicakiviti trial vacated

Vodafone sponsored Fiji Bulikula players during their Captain’s run in Gold Coast, Australia, on October 30, 2026.
Rugby League

From grassroots to World Cup: Bulikula's historic journey

Semi Dauloloma (right), lands a right uppercut on James Singh during their Boxing Commission of Fiji heavyweight title match at the Vodafone Arena, Suva on July 19, 2025. Photo: Josua Buredua
Boxing

Heavyweight champion Dauloloma to face Kiwi opponent

From left: Brandon Wakeham, Jarryd Hayne and Apisai Koroisau at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane during the Rugby League World Cup on October 25, 2026.
Rugby League

FNRL ready to pay Bati, Bulikula players

Phone Network Tower. Inset: Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF) chief executive officer Prit Chand
Technology

Cyclone, cyber attack could cripple Fiji’s telecom network, warns Telecom chief

ICT Infrastructure team leader PSC Makereta Gavidi.
Technology

Pacific data needed to tackle cybercrime

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica
Technology

500 more villages targeted for digital connectivity