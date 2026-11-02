The National Federation Party (NFP) will not support the motion to amend the Constitution, despite Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s call for an extension of the timeline for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad has made it clear that even if the consultation period is extended by another three weeks, the party will not support the motion.

The party is represented in Parliament by Mr Prasad, Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, and Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Mr Prasad said the NFP wanted Fiji’s constitutional review process postponed until after the next General Election.

He said the party supported changing the 2013 Constitution but believed the current review process was rushed and had undermined public trust.

“NFP is not opposed to the change in the 2013 Constitution. We had it in our manifesto in 2014,” he told this masthead.

“An additional three weeks does not change the basic defects in the constitutional review process.”

Mr Prasad called for the process to continue after the election, regardless of which parties formed the next government.

“I’m saying that a lot of the people, the political parties would be the same players. So, let’s continue with the process after the general election.”





Removal from special parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had moved a motion in Parliament to remove Mr Prasad from the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution.

Mr Prasad welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision, saying: “This is about the constitution and the parties are allowed to have their opinion and they're allowed to have their differences on the process.”

MP Sachida Nand has taken his place on the committee.