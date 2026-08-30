Free rides, refreshments proposed for voters on election day

Proposed amendments to Fiji’s electoral laws could introduce significant changes to campaign rules, including voter transportation, campaign boundaries and election-related activities.

The proposed changes were outlined by the Fijian Elections Office manager legal Mesake Dawai, during a briefing on the Electoral Amendment Bill 2026.

Mr Dawai said one of the proposed amendments would allow a political party candidate or representative to provide voters with free transportation directly to or from their assigned polling venue.

Candidates or their representatives would also be allowed to provide free refreshments for immediate consumption during the journey or outside the 100-metre radius of the polling venue.

However, the assistance will be subject to an important condition.

“Provided that the party candidate or their representative does not influence or attempt to influence a person’s vote,” Mr Dawai said.

The proposed amendment would also reduce the campaign restriction zone around polling venues from 300 metres to 100 metres.

Mr Dawai said the change would apply wherever the 300-metre radius currently appears in the legislation.

The bill would further give the Electoral Commission powers to make rules relating to certain campaign activities.

Under another proposed provision, organisations receiving financial assistance from governments, intergovernmental organisations, non-governmental organisations or multilateral agencies would have to comply with Electoral Commission rules when engaging in election-related campaigns or activities.

Mr Dawai explained that any person or organisation unhappy with such a decision would have three days to appeal to the Electoral Commission, which would also have three days to issue its decision.

The proposed amendments form part of a wider package of electoral reforms currently being considered.