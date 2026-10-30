Fuel, LPG prices to surge from tomorrow

Motor spirit prices will jump by 55 cents a litre across most of Fiji from tomorrow, November 1, as households, businesses and transport operators face sharp increases in fuel and cooking gas costs.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) announced the new prices today, October 31, following a rise in international fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Viti Levu, in areas within three kilometres of a public road, motor spirit will increase from $3.15 to $3.70 a litre, while diesel will rise by 46 cents, from $3.41 to $3.87.

Premix will increase by 53 cents to $3.54 a litre, while kerosene will rise by 41 cents to $3.08.

The FCCC acknowledged that the increases would place additional pressure on consumers and businesses.

Across Fiji, motor spirit prices will increase by between 55 and 57 cents a litre, diesel by 46 to 49 cents, premix by 53 to 58 cents and kerosene by 41 to 43 cents.

The increases will be particularly noticeable in maritime areas.

In Rotuma, motor spirit will rise to $4.29 a litre, diesel to $4.47, premix to $4.21 and kerosene to $3.87.

In other outer islands covered by the FCCC's pricing schedule, motor spirit will cost $4.06 a litre and diesel $4.22.

Cooking gas prices also rise

Households will also pay more for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

On Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, the price of a 12-kilogram LPG cylinder will increase by $1.10, from $42.16 to $43.26.

A 4.5kg cylinder will rise by 41 cents to $16.22.

On Taveuni, a 12kg cylinder will cost $46.42, while consumers in Rotuma will pay $56.28, an increase of $1.42.

Autogas prices will also increase, with the price on Viti Levu and Vanua Levu rising by five cents to $2.29 a litre.

Global tensions blamed

The FCCC attributed the increases to higher international fuel prices in September, when the products used to determine Fiji's November retail prices were imported.

According to the commission, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reference basket increased by $24.15 a barrel in September to average $110.59, about 28 per cent higher than in August.

The commission said geopolitical tensions, disruptions to oil supplies and concerns over shipping routes in the Middle East had contributed to the increase.

Fiji imports all its fuel, making domestic prices vulnerable to changes in international markets, freight costs and foreign exchange rates.

The FCCC said its monthly price reviews reflected international market movements, noting that consumers had benefited from reductions in July and August when global prices fell.

It said any future easing of international prices would also be reflected in domestic prices through subsequent monthly reviews.

Retailers warned against overcharging

The FCCC reminded fuel retailers and LPG suppliers that the new regulated prices would be legally enforceable from November 1.

Businesses may sell below the approved maximum prices but must not charge above them.

The commission said its enforcement teams would inspect wholesalers, retailers and service stations nationwide to ensure compliance.

Consumers who suspect overcharging can lodge complaints with the FCCC through its website, www.fccc.gov.fj, or by emailing helpdesk@fccc.gov.fj.