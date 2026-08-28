Kalivereti Delaibau wants to empower young people through education and skills development as he competes for the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North king title.

He is one of three king contestants vying for the title as the weeklong festival begins tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Labasa, the 25-year-old is studying for a Bachelor of Education at Fiji National University’s Labasa Campus.

“I believe that education and practical skills give young people the confidence, knowledge and opportunities they need to build a better future for themselves, their families and their communities,” Mr Delaibau said.

“I chose this topic because I believe young people are one of the greatest assets of our communities. However, many youths need the right guidance, education, opportunities and skills to reach their full potential.”

As a trainee primary school teacher, Mr Delaibau is passionate about education and believes investing in young people today can create positive change for generations to come.

He is originally from Vatu Village, Tawake district, Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Saroni Village, Dogotuki district, Macuata.

“I joined this festival as a contestant because I see it as an opportunity to challenge myself, build confidence, meet new people and represent my community with pride,” he said.

“More importantly, I want to use this platform to share my advocacy message of empowering youth through education and skills and encourage other young people to believe in themselves and pursue their goals.

“As a contestant, I want to grow personally and professionally, gain valuable experiences and inspire other young people to recognise their potential.”

Mr Delaibau hopes to use the platform to create greater awareness about the importance of education and skills development among young people.



