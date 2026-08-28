Nation

Future teacher champions education at Friendly North festival

Delaibau says education and practical skills can give youth confidence and opportunity

Friday 28 August 2026 | 13:00

Kalivereti Delaibau is vying for Mr Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North title at Subrail Park in Labasa on August 28, 2026.

Kalivereti Delaibau is vying for the Mr Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North title at Subrail Park in Labasa on August 28, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Kalivereti Delaibau wants to empower young people through education and skills development as he competes for the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North king title.

He is one of three king contestants vying for the title as the weeklong festival begins tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Labasa, the 25-year-old is studying for a Bachelor of Education at Fiji National University’s Labasa Campus.

Related stories

“I believe that education and practical skills give young people the confidence, knowledge and opportunities they need to build a better future for themselves, their families and their communities,” Mr Delaibau said.

“I chose this topic because I believe young people are one of the greatest assets of our communities. However, many youths need the right guidance, education, opportunities and skills to reach their full potential.”

As a trainee primary school teacher, Mr Delaibau is passionate about education and believes investing in young people today can create positive change for generations to come.

He is originally from Vatu Village, Tawake district, Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Saroni Village, Dogotuki district, Macuata.

“I joined this festival as a contestant because I see it as an opportunity to challenge myself, build confidence, meet new people and represent my community with pride,” he said.

“More importantly, I want to use this platform to share my advocacy message of empowering youth through education and skills and encourage other young people to believe in themselves and pursue their goals.

“As a contestant, I want to grow personally and professionally, gain valuable experiences and inspire other young people to recognise their potential.”

Mr Delaibau hopes to use the platform to create greater awareness about the importance of education and skills development among young people.


Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Fiji-Australia Business Council (FABC) President Himen Chandra and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.jpg
Business

Fiji wants ‘better investment’, not just more money: Kamikamica

From left: Iliesa Buku, Serupepeli Bogisa and Livai Tiritiri Samu Nakaua.
Courts and Law

Three remanded over alleged Nadi taxi robbery

temple-labasa-breakin
Nation

Two Labasa temples hit as concern over sacrilege grows

Naitasiri number 8 Saimoni Wakanivesi claims a high ball during their Skipper Cup round four clash against Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva on August 21, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord
Rugby

Highlanders ready for Tailevu

The Tailevu senior men's team has not lost a Skipper Cup match yet after four rounds.
Rugby

Rodan backs Tailevu to upset Naitasiri

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Mrs Canada Globe Curve 2026 winner Pooja Chand
Entertainment

Fijian roots inspire Mrs Canada Globe Curve winner

Hanua participants and community members come together
What's On

Natadola to host youth Ocean Surf Fest on Fiji Day

70-year-old Narayan Gounder (brown shirt) with patients. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Health

Free medical camps bring care closer to communities