Misinformation and disinformation rank as the third-highest risk among the top 10 risks facing the world in the digital era, according to Australian Associated Press (AAP) editor-in-chief Andrew Drummond.

Mr Drummond shared findings from the United Nations Global Risk Report 2024 during the opening day of the 2026 Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Summit in Savusavu yesterday.

He said the alarming ranking was higher than large-scale wars, natural hazards and geopolitical tensions.

Mr Drummond said audiences around the world were seeking solutions and calling for ethical, professional journalism they could trust.

“A press that acts with integrity, a press that stands up for the vulnerable and that delivers facts that break through the noise,” he urged.

Speaking about the Pacific media landscape, Mr Drummond said misinformation and disinformation continued to grow at an all-time high.

“This is costing the journalism industry dearly in increasing levels of mistrust.”

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in information dissemination has increased the importance of journalists fact-checking information to ensure the credibility of news.

“As journalists, what we are doing to verify information remains essential to credible journalism.”

Mr Drummond said AAP had its own fact-checking operation, which had been running for several years.

“When we hear about mis and disinformation, a lot of minds often turn to fact-checking.”

Mr Drummond urged journalists to scrutinise press releases and ensure transparency by presenting both sides of a story.

“Don’t simply accept what’s put in front of you, if you receive a press release, be sure to tell the other side of the story,” he emphasised.

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