No date yet for referendum Bill

The Bill that will provide the legal framework for Fijians to vote in a referendum on constitutional change remains before Parliament's Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, with no clear indication of when it will return to the House.

Committee chairperson Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure could not say yesterday when the committee would report back to Parliament.

“We are still deliberating. We are probably targeting — not sure when,” Ratu Rakuita told this masthead.

Asked whether the committee would meet Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's plan to table Constitution Amendment Bills in September, he said: “When the committee is ready, then we'll table.”

This masthead understands that the Bill has been sent back to the drafters for amendments following months of public consultation. It has not been withdrawn.

The delay is significant because, without the Bill, there is no law governing how Fijians would vote in any referendum on constitutional change.

Mr Rabuka has said the Constitutional Review Commission's draft Constitution could reach Parliament during the September 28 sitting.

Whether a referendum question is included will depend on how MPs vote on the Constitution Amendment Bills.

Questions sent to Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga remained unanswered when this edition went to press.