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PM clarifies: Valenitabua is substantive A-G, not acting

Asked by this masthead about the title, Mr Rabuka said Mr Valenitabua holds the post substantively.

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 20:30

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the first public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the first public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Suva.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that Sevuloni Valenitabua is Fiji’s substantive Attorney-General, not an acting appointment.

The clarification follows an earlier announcement on the Fiji Government’s official Facebook page today stating that Mr Valenitabua had been sworn in as Acting Attorney-General.

The post has since been edited and now refers to Mr Valenitabua as Attorney-General, not Acting.

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Asked by this masthead about the title, Mr Rabuka said Mr Valenitabua holds the post substantively.

He said even former A-G Siromi Turaga held the position as Attorney-General while in office.

"We only have an Acting A-G when a substantive A-G is temporarily incapacitated or out of the country," he said.

Mr Valenitabua was sworn in by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House today. He has about 29 years of legal experience.

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