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Football

Afazal eyes A-League after Bula FC re-signing

Born and raised in Sydney, Afazal represented Fiji at Under-17 and Under-19 level before earning his first professional contract with Bula FC in 2026.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 10:30

Ibraheem Afazal.

Ibraheem Afazal.

Photo: OFC Media

Fiji international Ibraheem Afazal is eyeing a move to Australia’s A-League after re-signing with Extra Bula FC for the 2027 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Professional League season.

The 19-year-old attacker is determined to build on his professional season, which included scoring his first OFC Professional League goal against South Melbourne and making his senior international debut for Fiji in friendly matches in Vanuatu in June.

Born and raised in Sydney, Afazal represented Fiji at Under-17 and Under-19 level before earning his first professional contract with Bula FC in 2026.

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“It’s a blessing from God, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices my parents and older brother have made for me,” Afazal said.

“I’m also thankful to the coach for trusting me and giving me another opportunity to prove myself.”

Afazal said his first season taught him the importance of preparation and discipline beyond the pitch.

“It’s also about what you eat, how much you sleep and how you prepare your body. Everything you do off the field plays a big part in your performance on it.”

Moving away from his family in Sydney was another challenge that helped him mature.

“My biggest challenge was living away from home. It wasn’t easy, but I understood that sacrifice is part of achieving your goals,” he said.

Afazal wants to score more goals and become a more important player for Bula FC next season, while continuing to represent Fiji internationally.

“My dream is to play in the A-League or even higher than that. No matter where football takes me, I always want to represent Fiji at the international level and make my nation proud.”

He also encouraged young footballers in Fiji to remain patient and keep working towards their goals.

“Stay patient, keep believing in yourself and never stop working because your opportunity will come,” he said.

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