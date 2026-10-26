Vosarogo fires back at SODELPA over 2022 FijiFirst vote

The People's Alliance (PA) Party has hit back at coalition partner SODELPA, pointing to its narrow 2022 Management Board vote in which 14 members supported forming a government with FijiFirst.

In a statement responding to SODELPA general secretary Levi Vere's criticism of the coalition and Constitution (Amendment) Bill 32, PA member and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo recalled that 14 of SODELPA's 30 Management Board members voted to form a coalition with FijiFirst following the 2022 General Election.

The remaining 16 supported a coalition with PA and the National Federation Party (NFP).

Mr Vosarogo argued that the two-vote margin showed how close SODELPA had come to supporting the return of former prime minister Frank Bainimarama and former attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to government.

He also defended Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and PA's founding members, saying they had spent much of their political careers opposing FijiFirst and campaigning for a return to democratic government.

Mr Vosarogo said PA had been established because SODELPA had failed to provide the leadership and unity needed to bring about political change.

He maintained that the coalition's success in the 2022 election had ended the Bainimarama government's time in office, while acknowledging the contribution of its coalition partners.

Presidency dispute

Mr Vosarogo also questioned Mr Vere's criticism of the coalition over an alleged promise concerning the nomination of Fiji's President.

He argued that SODELPA's complaint about the Presidency was unrelated to the constitutional provisions it was now challenging.

He questioned what the Presidency had to do with SODELPA's concerns over Bill 32.

Defends Bill 32 process

Mr Vosarogo rejected suggestions that the constitutional amendment process was being improperly handled, arguing that the Bill was still subject to parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation.

He said the Constitution Review Commission had conducted consultations and submitted recommendations before the Government prepared the Bill and introduced it into Parliament.

The Bill was subsequently referred to a Special Parliamentary Committee, which has been receiving public submissions.

He maintained that the consultation process allowed SODELPA, other political parties and members of the public to raise objections and propose changes.

Mr Vosarogo said SODELPA could submit alternative wording if it disagreed with provisions concerning immunity, indigenous rights or emergency powers.

He noted that the committee would consider submissions and report its findings and recommendations to Parliament.

He said any Bill passed through the required parliamentary process would have to proceed to a national referendum before constitutional changes could take effect.

Mr Vosarogo acknowledged that the process did not guarantee every recommendation would be accepted but maintained that it provided an opportunity for public participation.

He urged Mr Vere to focus on presenting constructive proposals through the consultation process rather than attacking coalition partners.