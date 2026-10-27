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Sugarcane truck rolls backwards into bus in Labasa

Police say the bus driver sustained minor injuries

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 17:30

police

Police are investigating an accident in which a sugarcane truck rolled backwards and collided with a bus carrying 21 passengers at Tabia, Labasa, last Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the truck was driven by a 57-year-old farmer from Dreketi, Macuata.

“The truck loaded with sugarcane rolled backwards and collided with a bus,” Ms Naisoro said.

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“There were passengers on the bus and only the driver sustained minor injuries.”

She said the bus driver was treated and discharged on the same day.

Parmod Enterprises Pte Limited confirmed that 21 passengers were on the bus when the accident occurred during the day.

Investigations are continuing.

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