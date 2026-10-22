PM rules out Tabuya for Attorney-General role

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has ruled out Lynda Tabuya from being vetted again for the Attorney-General’s position.

He clarified that another name has been submitted for the top legal post.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Rabuka made it clear that Tabuya was no longer in contention.

“It’s not Lynda. Another name has gone up for this portfolio,” he said.

For now, the Government is yet to decide who will be Fiji’s next Attorney-General.