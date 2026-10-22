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PM rules out Tabuya for Attorney-General role

He made it clear that Tabuya was no longer in contention.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 12:30

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya in Parliament on November 26, 2025.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has ruled out Lynda Tabuya from being vetted again for the Attorney-General’s position.

He clarified that another name has been submitted for the top legal post.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Rabuka made it clear that Tabuya was no longer in contention.

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“It’s not Lynda. Another name has gone up for this portfolio,” he said.

For now, the Government is yet to decide who will be Fiji’s next Attorney-General.

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