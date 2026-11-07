Western Division records 1,556 fire-related calls

Bush and sugarcane fires account for 88 per cent of fire-related emergency calls in the Western Division, with the National Fire Authority warning that prolonged dry conditions are increasing the threat to communities and properties.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the Western Division recorded 2870 emergency calls from January to October, with 1556 involving fires.

Of those fire-related calls, 1368 were non-property fires, including sugarcane and bush fires, while the remaining 12 per cent involved structural, vehicle and ship fires.

Mr Sowane said dry vegetation, high temperatures and strong winds created conditions in which even a small spark could trigger an uncontrollable blaze.

He warned that fires starting in open fields, roadside grasslands and agricultural areas could spread rapidly to nearby homes, particularly during windy conditions.

The authority was also concerned that prolonged dry weather could deplete water sources and affect firefighting operations.

NFA relied on fire hydrants and other available water sources after the water carried by fire trucks was exhausted, with no major storage tanks at fire stations.

He said an average standard house fire could require between 2000 and 3000 litres of water.

NFA has urged communities to avoid burning rubbish, dry grass and agricultural waste, clear combustible vegetation around homes and maintain access routes for emergency vehicles.

People could call 910 to report a fire.