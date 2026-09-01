Nation

PM’s call for calm questioned as public yet to see CRC report

Premila Kumar and Vani Catanasiga say Fijians cannot make informed judgments about a document that has not been made public.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 08:00

Updated 02 September 2026 | 09:40 FJT

Opposition MP Premila Kumar and Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) executive director Vani Catanasiga

Opposition MP Premila Kumar (left) and Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) executive director Vani Catanasiga.

Photos: Parliament of Fiji/Kaneta Naimatau

Opposition MP Premila Kumar and Fiji Council of Social Services executive director Vani Catanasiga have questioned why Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is appealing for calm over the Constitutional Review Commission report when the public and media have not seen the document.

Ms Kumar said Mr Rabuka's assurance that the rights, freedoms and faith of minority communities would be protected was welcome.

However, she questioned why a call for calm was needed “before the Report has even been made available to the public”.

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“Rather than creating uncertainty, the best way to reassure Fijians is to make the Report public, explain its recommendations and allow the country to have an informed and respectful discussion,” she said.

Ms Catanasiga said the Prime Minister's statement had created confusion rather than clarity.

“It's calling for calm but no one's panicking. Who's panicking?” she said.

“Just make it easy and just release the report publicly.”

Only four recommendations were revealed by CRC chairperson Sevuloni Valenitabua during Monday's handover at State House.

“So, we don't know. You see how that leaves people in the dark? Like they're not sure whether to get excited or to panic,” she said.

Ms Kumar said the Constitution “does not belong to a Government, a political party or a Commission”, but to the people of Fiji.

Mr Rabuka's statement had specifically addressed concerns over Fiji's status as a secular state.

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