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Nation

Police find no direct link to businessman in undeclared $183k cash case

The six men were intercepted at Nadi International Airport and later charged over undeclared cash.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 07:00

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Police have been unable to establish a direct link between a prominent local businessman and six Indian nationals charged over $183,000 in undeclared cash.

In July, this masthead reported that the six men were intercepted by Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) officers at Nadi International Airport as they prepared to leave the country with large amounts of undeclared cash.

They were suspected of being part of a money-laundering syndicate.

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At the time, this masthead was informed that the six men had named a local businessman during questioning, prompting a Police investigation.

This masthead understands the investigation focused on two areas: whether the men had breached Fiji’s cash declaration requirements at the border and where they had obtained or exchanged the money.

Twelve charges were laid against the six accused, who appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court on September 17 and were granted bail.

The businessman’s alleged involvement was understood to have been examined as part of the second line of inquiry, which sought to establish the source of the cash.

However, Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed investigators had been unable to establish a connection between the parties.

“Investigations could not establish a direct link to the local businessman as the six had claimed,” she said.

Police said the six men had travelled to Fiji to sell goods at a trade show, where the cash was allegedly earned.

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